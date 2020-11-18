Swiss boost support as ICUs fill up with Covid patients

The Swiss government announced Wednesday plans to increase financial support for people, businesses and sports clubs hit by the pandemic, and to expand military assistance to overburdened hospitals

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Swiss government announced Wednesday plans to increase financial support for people, businesses and sports clubs hit by the pandemic, and to expand military assistance to overburdened hospitals.

The announcement followed growing concerns over saturated intensive care units across the wealthy Alpine country, as the second wave of Covid-19 infections takes a heavy toll.

Bern said the country's army could be called to support hospitals until the end of March, helping with logistics and contact tracing, and filling in for infected staff members.

With this move, the government hopes "to support our health system in the midst of the storm and thus avoid unnecessary suffering," Defence Minister Viola Amherd told reporters.

Geneva, the hardest-hit canton, said Wednesday its hospitals had requested such support after seeing the number of Covid-19 patients balloon 10-fold in a month, hitting a peak of 580 on November 13.

"We can no longer keep up with the calls," ambulance driver Eric Golay told the ATS news agency.

The Swiss Society for Intensive Care Medicine (SSMI) warned Tuesday that across Switzerland, "intensive care units are at the limit of their regular bed capacity." It said the 876 ICU beds for adults that it certifies "are practically all full".

Several hundred more beds have been added, but Andreas Stettbacher, the Surgeon General of the Swiss Armed Forces, warned they were at 80 percent capacity.

At the same time, the number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs across Switzerland has soared from 148 at the end of October to 543 on Tuesday, he said.

- Economic outlook 'worrying' - Switzerland emerged relatively unscathed from the first wave of Covid-19 infections in the spring, but has been heavily impacted by the second wave, with hospitals pushed to the brink.

The country of 8.5 million people passed 10,000 cases per day several times earlier this month, but stricter measures, including the closure of restaurants and shops in some regions, have seen the numbers drop somewhat.

On Wednesday, Switzerland registered more than 6,000 new cases and 84 new deaths, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to nearly 280,000 confirmed cases and 3,377 deaths.

While stricter measures have helped push down the daily caseload, they are also taking a heavy economic toll.

"Despite the somewhat more optimistic outlook for the pandemic evolution ... the economic situation remains worrying," Economic Affairs Minister Guy Parmelin told reporters.

The government said it wanted to more than double a programme to help companies struggling to keep afloat due to measures put in place to rein in the virus to one billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion, 925 million Euros).

It also called for expanding unemployment benefits to provide more short-time working compensation, including to people on fixed-term contracts.

And it called for upping aid and interest-free loans to sports clubs to compensate for losses after the country last month was forced once again to bar spectators from attending games.