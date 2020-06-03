UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Border To Remain Closed To Italy Due To Threat Of COVID-19 - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:01 AM

Swiss Border to Remain Closed to Italy Due to Threat of COVID-19 - Gov't

The Swiss authorities on Tuesday informed Rome that Switzerland's border with Italy would remain closed due to the threat of COVID-19, despite the latter's decision to open its borders

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Swiss authorities on Tuesday informed Rome that Switzerland's border with Italy would remain closed due to the threat of COVID-19, despite the latter's decision to open its borders.

Italy is expected to open borders between its regions and with other countries on June 3.

According to the Swiss government, the epidemiological situation in Italy remains precarious, thus the border will remain closed to tourists and foreign travelers, notwithstanding Rome's plans.

Currently, to enter Switzerland, one must be a citizen, have a residence permit or work visa, or arrive due to family matters or exceptional circumstances.

Nevertheless, Switzerland intends to open its borders with France, Austria and Germany on June 15.

Related Topics

France Germany Rome Austria Italy Switzerland June Visa Border Family Government

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

51 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

1 hour ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

Libya's GNA Military Destroy 2 LNA Units in Southe ..

1 second ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.