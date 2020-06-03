The Swiss authorities on Tuesday informed Rome that Switzerland's border with Italy would remain closed due to the threat of COVID-19, despite the latter's decision to open its borders

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Swiss authorities on Tuesday informed Rome that Switzerland's border with Italy would remain closed due to the threat of COVID-19, despite the latter's decision to open its borders.

Italy is expected to open borders between its regions and with other countries on June 3.

According to the Swiss government, the epidemiological situation in Italy remains precarious, thus the border will remain closed to tourists and foreign travelers, notwithstanding Rome's plans.

Currently, to enter Switzerland, one must be a citizen, have a residence permit or work visa, or arrive due to family matters or exceptional circumstances.

Nevertheless, Switzerland intends to open its borders with France, Austria and Germany on June 15.