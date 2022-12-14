UrduPoint.com

Swiss Building Giant Holcim Sells Business In Russia, Completes Exit From Russian Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Swiss company Holcim, one of Europe's leading building materials firms, said on Wednesday that it decided to sell its business in Russia to a local team, which will act under a new brand. 

"Holcim has signed an agreement to sell its business in Russia to the local management team. With its new owners, the business will operate independently under a different brand. Closing of the transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals," the press release said.

The company announced its plans to withdraw from Russia in March but promised to support its employees and ensure an orderly change of owners.

"This divestment completes Holcim's market exit from Russia in line with the company's values to operate in the most responsible manner," the company said.

The Swiss company does not any significant financial impact from its exit from Russia, as the Russian market had accounted for less than 1% of Holcim's net sales.

Holcim, following suit of many foreign companies, decided to terminate its operations in Russia and leave the market in response to Moscow's launching of its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

