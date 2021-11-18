UrduPoint.com

Swiss Cases Hit 2021 High But No New Covid Rules

Switzerland's health minister on Thursday insisted new Covid-19 restrictions were not necessary despite daily new cases quadrupling in a month to an all-year high

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Switzerland's health minister on Thursday insisted new Covid-19 restrictions were not necessary despite daily new cases quadrupling in a month to an all-year high.

"We are clearly facing the fifth wave," Alain Berset told a news conference, adding that the course of the pandemic "will depend on the behaviour of all of us".

Though the virus is spreading particularly among younger people less likely to suffer severe illness from the disease, Berset said the surge in cases was more worrying as "the number of adults who have no immunity is too big".

A vaccination drive last week lifted the sluggish jab uptake of recent months and ministers hope the increased pace can be sustained.

