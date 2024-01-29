Swiss cement giant Holcim to spin off North American business

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Swiss construction giant Holcim announced Sunday it aimed to fully spin off its North America business, which it said could be valued at $30 billion in a US public listing.

The company also announced that its board had picked Miljan Gutovic, who currently heads Holcim's European operations, to replace Jan Jenisch as chief executive officer from May 1.

Holcim, one of the world's largest cement makers, said in a statement that it intends to list its North American business in the United States during the first half of 2025 "with full capital market separation".

It said it would communicate about the final structure later this year, but that the move would create a leading pure-lay North American building solutions company.

Jensich, who has headed Holcim since 2017, will remain on as chairman of the group and will lead the US listing process, the company said.

In Sunday's statement, he explained the spinoff decision, pointing to Holcim's "superior earnings profile with industry-leading margins and a strong balance sheet".

Holcim is currently the largest cement maker in North America, where it counts 850 sites.

Jensich told reporters that once spun off, the new company could be valued at around $30 billion (28 billion euro), adding that Holcim was not planning to hold onto a stake.

"We don't intend that there will be any cross-participation after... this has been completed," he said.

"It's going to be two independent companies," he said, adding that the idea was to "make two independent champions".