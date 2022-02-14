UrduPoint.com

Swiss Citizens Oppose Ban On Animal Testing - Referendum

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 01:40 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) A majority of Swiss citizens voted against a ban on all animal testing in a referendum that took place on Sunday.

The published results of the voting showed that 71.9% of the citizens were against the initiative.

A similar question was already submitted to a referendum in Switzerland in 1985, 1992 and 1993. The initiative repeatedly failed.

The proposed draft entailed a ban on all medical experiments on animals and humans, as well as a ban on the import of newly manufactured products developed with the use of such experiments.

Opponents of the initiative said that the proposal was too drastic and could negatively affect research activities in the country.

