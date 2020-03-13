UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Close Schools, Offer $10 Bn In Business Aid Over Virus

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:28 PM

Swiss close schools, offer $10 bn in business aid over virus

Switzerland will close its schools in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said Friday, adding that it would provide billions in aid to hard-hit businesses

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Switzerland will close its schools in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said Friday, adding that it would provide billions in aid to hard-hit businesses.

"The situation is difficult, but we have the means to overcome the challenges on the medical and the financial level," Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga told reporters.

The government listed a range of measures to halt the spread of the virus after the small Alpine country saw its number of positive tests balloon, soaring from around 850 cases registered on Thursday to 1,125 on Friday.

Seven people have died from the virus in Switzerland to date, health authorities said.

Bern said that all the country's schools would be closed untilApril 4.

Related Topics

Died Alpine Switzerland All From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eating fruit, vegetables makes you happy: Study

31 seconds ago

Govt decides to close all educational institutions ..

34 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division starts debris c ..

3 minutes ago

Streets fall silent in Dublin as coronavirus contr ..

3 minutes ago

60 days special remission awarded to convicted pri ..

3 minutes ago

30 Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation engineers com ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.