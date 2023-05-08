UrduPoint.com

Swiss Company To Supply 20 Demining Vehicles To Ukraine - Press Service

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Swiss Company to Supply 20 Demining Vehicles to Ukraine - Press Service

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Swiss demining equipment producer Global Clearance Solutions AG will supply around 20 demining vehicles to Ukraine without the participation of the Swiss government, the company's press service told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Ukraine announced signing a memorandum with a Swiss producer of mine clearance equipment, under which Kiev is expected to receive some 20 demining vehicles this year.

"The agreement implies a total of around 20 vehicles, but I cannot confirm the overall number. We are a Swiss company, but our production is located outside Switzerland, in Germany. That's why SECO (the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs) is not a part of this (agreement)," the company's spokesperson told Sputnik.

The company's press office clarified that the batch was paid for by private donors.

SECO and the Swiss Defense Department confirmed that they were not participating in any agreements on this matter.

"We have not supplied any demining tools for Ukraine and have not signed any agreements," Defense Department spokesman Lorenz Frischknecht told Sputnik.

Switzerland previously denied requests made by Germany, Spain and Denmark concerning the re-export of Swiss-produced ammunition to Ukraine, referring to its principle of military neutrality. Switzerland can refuse such a request if the country its weapons are meant for is involved in an international military conflict, Swiss Ambassador to the UN Pascale Baeriswyl said earlier in May.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

