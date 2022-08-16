Swiss Confectionery Company Lindt Announces Withdrawal From Russian Market

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Swiss chocolatier and confectionery company Lindt & Sprungli Group on Tuesday announced its complete withdrawal from the Russian market saying it would provide support to the company's employees in the country.

"Following its announcement on March 9, 2022, the Lindt & Sprungli Group decided to exit the Russian market. We will support our employees in Russia and act in accordance with local regulations," the statement read.

On March 9, the company said it would close its nine stores in Russia and suspend the delivery of goods to the country.