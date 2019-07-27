UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Court Clears UBS Client Data Transfer To France

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:33 AM

Swiss court clears UBS client data transfer to France

Switzerland's top court ruled Friday that tax authorities can share information concerning 40,000 UBS accounts with France, rejecting claims that Paris was on a "fishing expedition" to bolster a legal case against the bank

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Switzerland's top court ruled Friday that tax authorities can share information concerning 40,000 UBS accounts with France, rejecting claims that Paris was on a "fishing expedition" to bolster a legal case against the bank.

French tax officials sought the information after German investigators discovered evidence indicating that thousands of French nationals may have avoided taxes by putting money in Swiss UBS accounts.

UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, resisted the data transfer, arguing that France only wanted the information to aid a separate case against the bank.

In that case, a French court found that UBS had encouraged its customers to commit tax fraud, ordering a whopping 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion) fine. UBS is appealing the decision.

On the client data transfer, a lower Swiss court had sided with UBS, blocking authorities from sending the information requested by Paris, which includes names and addresses of possible tax evaders.

But the Federal Tribunal overturned the lower court's decision, noting that it had received assurances from France that the data would not be used as evidence in the separate tax fraud case.

"The request for administrative assistance from France... is not an unacceptable fishing expedition," the tribunal said in a statement.

UBS said it would "carefully review the written verdict." It stressed that details on its clients "cannot be used against UBS inits pending criminal proceeding in France. This was also the clear expectationof the court today."

Related Topics

France German Fine Bank Paris Switzerland Money May Criminals From Share Top Billion Court

Recent Stories

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

22 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

22 minutes ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

22 minutes ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

22 minutes ago

Wimbledon teen star Coco returns in Washington qua ..

22 minutes ago

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemete ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.