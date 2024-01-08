Swiss court opens trial of Gambian ex-minister

Former Gambian interior minister Ousman Sonko faced trial in Switzerland on Monday, accused of crimes against humanity committed under the regime of ex-dictator Yahya Jammeh

Sonko, who denies the charges, appeared at the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland, in the southern city of Bellinzona.

The former minister, who turns 55 on Tuesday, is not expected to address the court during Monday's opening hearings.

The proceedings are likely to last a month and the verdict is not expected before March.

If convicted, Sonko could face life imprisonment.

The trial is taking place under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows a foreign country to prosecute alleged crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide regardless of where they were committed.

Jammeh ruled The Gambia with an iron grip from 1994 to 2016.

He fled to Equatorial Guinea in January 2017 after losing a presidential election to the relatively unknown Adama Barrow.

Sonko was the small West African nation's interior minister from 2006 to 2016.