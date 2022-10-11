UrduPoint.com

Swiss Court Rejects Russia's Appeal In Yukos Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 09:10 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) A Swiss Federal court has dismissed Russia's appeal after an initial court ruling sentencing it to pay some $2.63 billion to Mikhail Khodorkovsky's Yukos group, a ruling posted on the court's website on Monday says.

The court's ruling can be appealed.

"The appeal was rejected. Legal costs, which amount to 200,000 francs, are assigned to the plaintiff," the document says.

A federal court dismissed Russia's arbitration claim in favor of Yukos Capital, the Luxembourg subsidiary of the defunct Russian oil group of the same name, for $2.63 billion in payments. This is part of the loans provided by Yukos Capital to the oil company Yukos before its bankruptcy in 2006.

In its ruling, the federal court considers that Russia's temporary accession to the Energy Charter in 1994 without its ratification does not release Russia from its obligations arising from it. Russia thought differently.

