Open Menu

Swiss Court Tries Gambian Ex-minister For Crimes Against Humanity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Swiss court tries Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Former Gambian interior minister Ousman Sonko goes on trial in Switzerland on Monday accused of crimes against humanity committed under the regime of ex-dictator Yahya Jammeh.

The trial takes place under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows a foreign country to prosecute crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide regardless of where they were committed.

Sonko was interior minister in The Gambia -- a small West African nation ruled with an iron grip by Jammeh from 1994 to 2016.

He has been in custody since his arrest in Switzerland in January 2017 after applying for asylum following his sacking as a minister.

Sonko, who turns 55 years old on Tuesday, was detained after a complaint by Geneva-based NGO Trial International.

He is "the highest-ranking state official ever to be tried for international crimes in application of the principle of universal jurisdiction in Europe", Leslie Haskell, president of Trial International, said in a statement.

Sonko is accused of "having supported, participated in and failed to prevent systematic and generalised attacks as part of the repression carried out by the Gambian security forces against all opponents of the regime".

He denies all the charges, according to his lawyer Philippe Currat.

If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment.

Related Topics

Europe Interior Minister Switzerland Gambia January 2017 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

12 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

12 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

12 hours ago
 SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

12 hours ago
UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

12 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

13 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

13 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

13 hours ago
 PML-N leaders start election campaign

PML-N leaders start election campaign

12 hours ago

More Stories From World