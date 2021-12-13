Swiss Court Upholds Ruling to Extradite Russian Citizen Klyushin to US

The Swiss Federal Criminal Court saw no political subtext in the case against Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who was arrested in Switzerland at the US request, and therefore rejected an appeal against the decision to extradite the Russian to the United States

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland on March 21.

The United States accused him of insider trading in securities based on stolen and non-public information with the participation of several accomplices. Klyushin is the founder of the M13 company, which specializes in information technology in the field of media monitoring.

In late June, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice granted the US request for the extradition of a Russian businessman. Later, Klyushin's defense appealed this decision to the Federal Criminal Court.

An additional request for the release of Klyushin was also rejected.