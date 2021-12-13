UrduPoint.com

Swiss Court Upholds Ruling To Extradite Russian Citizen Klyushin To US

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

Swiss Court Upholds Ruling to Extradite Russian Citizen Klyushin to US

The Swiss Federal Criminal Court saw no political subtext in the case against Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who was arrested in Switzerland at the US request, and therefore rejected an appeal against the decision to extradite the Russian to the United States

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Swiss Federal Criminal Court saw no political subtext in the case against Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin, who was arrested in Switzerland at the US request, and therefore rejected an appeal against the decision to extradite the Russian to the United States.

Klyushin was arrested in Switzerland on March 21.

The United States accused him of insider trading in securities based on stolen and non-public information with the participation of several accomplices. Klyushin is the founder of the M13 company, which specializes in information technology in the field of media monitoring.

In late June, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice granted the US request for the extradition of a Russian businessman. Later, Klyushin's defense appealed this decision to the Federal Criminal Court.

An additional request for the release of Klyushin was also rejected.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Company United States Switzerland March June Criminals Media Court

Recent Stories

Danish ex-minister gets prison term for separating ..

Danish ex-minister gets prison term for separating migrant couples

49 seconds ago
 Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case ag ..

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Shehbaz family till Dec ..

51 seconds ago
 Standing body on Commerce briefed about working of ..

Standing body on Commerce briefed about working of market projects at Pak-Iran, ..

52 seconds ago
 Starlink officials visit PTA

Starlink officials visit PTA

54 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka ex-skipper Jayawardena appointed 'consul ..

Sri Lanka ex-skipper Jayawardena appointed 'consultant coach'

55 seconds ago
 Defiance and patriotism on Ukraine's front line

Defiance and patriotism on Ukraine's front line

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.