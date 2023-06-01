UrduPoint.com

Swiss Defense Company Requests Leopard 2 Tanks Delivery To Ukraine Via Germany - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Swiss defense company RUAG has requested permission from the country's government to sell 96 Leopard 2 tanks to German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to further deliver the weapons to Ukraine, media reported on Thursday.

RUAG Senior Media Relations Manager Kirsten Hammerich has confirmed that the company officially submitted the request despite the Swiss authorities' alleged unwillingness to provide the permission, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported.

The request has been sent to the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the report said.

In early 2023, RUAG submitted a similar unofficial request, which ended up rejected by SECO.

In March, Germany sent a request to Switzerland for the purchase of Leopard 2 tanks. However, the Swiss legislation allows the sale of only decommissioned tanks, and any sales deal is subject to parliamentary approval. Later in March, the Swiss lower house's Commission on Security Policy approved the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 87 tanks, which made their sale to a German manufacturer possible.

Last week, the Swiss Federal Council announced that it supported the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 2 tanks.

