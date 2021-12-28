Swiss Drug Regulator Announces Approval of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Use

Swiss drug regulator Swissmedic said on Monday that it had approved the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people over 18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Swiss drug regulator Swissmedic said on Monday that it had approved the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people over 18.

"This week, Janssen-Cilag AG submitted data on the booster dose of its 'COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen' to Swissmedic. The Agency has approved the authorization application, which means that those 18 years and older can now receive a booster dose after a first vaccination," Swissmedic said in a press release published on the website.

The regulator noted that the vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was initially approved for use as Primary vaccination in Switzerland on March 22, but the producer submitted necessary clinical data on safety and efficacy for use as a booster only this week.

According to the regulator, a booster dose of single-dose vaccine can be administered only two months after the initial Janssen vaccination, and after six months in case of initial mixed vaccination with Janssen and a mRNA vaccine.

According to WHO data, the number of registered COVID-19 cases in Switzerland for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 1.21 million, with 11,640 deaths. About 67% of the country's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.