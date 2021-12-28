UrduPoint.com

Swiss Drug Regulator Announces Approval Of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Use

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:03 AM

Swiss Drug Regulator Announces Approval of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Use

Swiss drug regulator Swissmedic said on Monday that it had approved the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people over 18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Swiss drug regulator Swissmedic said on Monday that it had approved the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people over 18.

"This week, Janssen-Cilag AG submitted data on the booster dose of its 'COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen' to Swissmedic. The Agency has approved the authorization application, which means that those 18 years and older can now receive a booster dose after a first vaccination," Swissmedic said in a press release published on the website.

The regulator noted that the vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was initially approved for use as Primary vaccination in Switzerland on March 22, but the producer submitted necessary clinical data on safety and efficacy for use as a booster only this week.

According to the regulator, a booster dose of single-dose vaccine can be administered only two months after the initial Janssen vaccination, and after six months in case of initial mixed vaccination with Janssen and a mRNA vaccine.

According to WHO data, the number of registered COVID-19 cases in Switzerland for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 1.21 million, with 11,640 deaths. About 67% of the country's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Switzerland March Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

23 minutes ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

38 minutes ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

53 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

53 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Polish President's Decision to Veto Bi ..

EU Welcomes Polish President's Decision to Veto Bill on Media Funding

5 minutes ago
 US Mobilizing Military Doctors, Federal Personnel ..

US Mobilizing Military Doctors, Federal Personnel to Assist Hospitals - Biden

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.