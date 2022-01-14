UrduPoint.com

Swiss Drug Watchdog Records 192 Lethal Cases After COVID-19 Vaccination

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 11:31 PM

The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic, said on Friday that, in the last year, over 4,200 people have experienced serious adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccination, and 192 have died

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic, said on Friday that, in the last year, over 4,200 people have experienced serious adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccination, and 192 have died.

"Up to 12 January 2022, Swissmedic evaluated 11,467 reports on suspected adverse drug reactions to COVID-19 vaccinations that occured with a temporal link to the vaccinations," the watchdog said.

"In 192 serious cases, the people concerned died at differing intervals after receiving the vaccine."

The average age of those who died was 79.6 years, the agency said, adding that "despite a chronological correlation, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that the vaccination was the cause of death."

According to the data of the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health, 69% of Switzerland's populations has received one dose of vaccine, 67% are fully vaccinated, and 33% have received a booster dose.

