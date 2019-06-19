UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Economy Minister To Attend WorldSkills Event In Russia's Kazan - Swiss Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:10 AM

Swiss Economy Minister to Attend WorldSkills Event in Russia's Kazan - Swiss Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin will attend the upcoming WorldSkills competition, which will be hosted by the Russian city of Kazan this August, Swiss Ambassador in Moscow Yves Rossier told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research [of Switzerland] will arrive for WorldSkills [event] in Kazan in late August," the official said.

In May, Tobias Privitelli, the deputy head of the Swiss diplomatic mission to Russia, told Sputnik that the country planned to send a high-level delegation to the event.

WorldSkills is an international association that aims to upgrade the status and standards of professional training and popularize labor occupations by holding biannual competitions. The most recent event was hosted by Abu Dhabi two years ago.

The upcoming competition will happen from August 22-27. At least 1,600 young specialists from 70 countries are expected to join the competition.

