Swiss Embassy In Ukraine Blasts Violence Against LGBT Community In Odessa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:37 PM

Swiss Embassy in Ukraine Blasts Violence Against LGBT Community in Odessa

The Swiss Embassy in Ukraine on Monday condemned recent violence against the LGBT community during the Odessa Pride 2020 march in the Ukrainian city

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Swiss Embassy in Ukraine on Monday condemned recent violence against the LGBT community during the Odessa Pride 2020 march in the Ukrainian city.

On Sunday, a march in support of traditional family values took place in the city but resulted in a skirmish with so-called LGBT activists, who had their own event on the same day.

Sixteen people are said to have been detained by police. Two officers were injured.

"Condemning the violence during the #OdesaPride2020 march on 30 August, Switzerland calls on #Ukraine to ensure equal rights for all and conduct a proper investigation into allegations of hate crime and violence against #LGBTIQ community," the Embassy tweeted.

According to police, marchers used pepper spray and threw eggs at LGBT activists.

