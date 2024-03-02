Swiss energy trader pays out $760 mn over Ecuador bribery

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Leading energy trader Gunvor agreed Friday to pay some $760 million to US and Swiss authorities to settle a case involving bribery of public intermediaries to obtain contracts in Ecuador.

The Swiss firm said it "has accepted responsibility for the actions of certain of its former agents and employees -- all of whom Gunvor stopped working with years ago and before it learned of the US investigation".

Gunvor pled guilty in a New York court on Friday and under the terms of the US resolution will "pay a $374,560,071 fine and forfeit $287,138,444".

"The resolution recognizes Gunvor's extensive cooperation with the US Department of Justice's investigation, which led to a significant reduction of the company's fine, as well as the efforts Gunvor has made to strengthen its compliance program," a statement added.