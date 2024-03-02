Swiss Energy Trader Pays Out $760 Mn Over Ecuador Bribery
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Leading energy trader Gunvor agreed Friday to pay some $760 million to US and Swiss authorities to settle a case involving bribery of public intermediaries to obtain contracts in Ecuador.
The Swiss firm said it "has accepted responsibility for the actions of certain of its former agents and employees -- all of whom Gunvor stopped working with years ago and before it learned of the US investigation".
Gunvor pled guilty in a New York court on Friday and under the terms of the US resolution will "pay a $374,560,071 fine and forfeit $287,138,444".
"The resolution recognizes Gunvor's extensive cooperation with the US Department of Justice's investigation, which led to a significant reduction of the company's fine, as well as the efforts Gunvor has made to strengthen its compliance program," a statement added.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital
More Stories From World
-
'Panicky' Bayern held in Freiburg to boost Leverkusen title hopes2 minutes ago
-
Milei warns Argentine parliament he will govern 'with or without' political support2 minutes ago
-
West Brom strengthen grip on Championship play-off place2 minutes ago
-
Coleman trumps Lyles, Crouser dominant in world indoors2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table12 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table12 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table41 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result41 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result41 minutes ago
-
Evenepoel, Roglic get Tour de France taste at Paris-Nice41 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table42 minutes ago
-
Cuban dissident Roque named US 'Woman of Courage'42 minutes ago