Swiss-EU talks 'well advanced': Bern

Kehrsatz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Swiss-EU negotiations towards a deal to recalibrate and "stabilise" their ties have made progress, with both sides aiming to conclude the talks this year, Bern said Wednesday after a highly anticipated meeting.

Relations have been strained since non-EU member Switzerland -- without warning -- slammed the door on the negotiations with its main trading partner in 2021.

And while the talks tentatively resumed in March, there has been concern that Switzerland's efforts to secure an exemption to the EU's cherished free movement of people between countries could make a deal difficult.

On Wednesday, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis hosted European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic at a working meeting and late dinner at the 18th-century Lohn manor house outside Bern.

"The exchange provided an opportunity to take stock of the political situation in the negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union... and to discuss the next steps, with the common goal of concluding the negotiations ideally by the end of the year," the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement issued after the meeting.

"Mr Cassis and Mr Sefcovic noted that the negotiations were well advanced in most areas of the package," the statement said.

The two sides are seeking to "stabilise and develop" relations, which are currently governed by more than 120 agreements.

Switzerland has been part of the EU's Schengen open-borders area since 2008.

But the country has also been pushing for a so-called safeguard clause on suspending the free movement of people with the EU in certain circumstances, which could include, according to observers, high unemployment or a mass influx of European workers.

Cassis acknowledged to reporters earlier in the day that there were "many elements that still need to be discussed, both in terms of content and procedure".

And while there was an ambition to reach a deal quickly, he insisted "quality takes precedence over timing".

The foreign ministry statement said the two men had "discussed the issues that remain open, and reaffirmed their commitment to conclude negotiations on a balanced and mutually beneficial package of solutions to modernise relations".

"If the quality of the content of the negotiations is satisfactory, the objective is to conclude by the end of the year.

"

That marks a more upbeat tone than after EU ministers discussed the Switzerland talks process on October 15, with several voicing frustration at the exemption demands.

"Europe is not an a la carte menu," Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel insisted at the time, adding: "We have common rules for everyone", including Switzerland.

Wednesday's statement stressed the "commitment" shown by both sides, pointing out that the chief negotiators "have held more than 170 negotiation sessions" since the talks resumed in March.

"These efforts demonstrate the commitment of Switzerland and the EU to sustainably stabilise the bilateral path and to develop it in areas of common interest."

Since 2008, Brussels has been demanding an overarching accord to harmonise the legal framework of its tangle of agreements with Switzerland.

The negotiations since March have concentrated on updating five agreements -- free movement of people; land transport; air transport; agriculture; and mutual recognition of conformity assessments -- and to forge new accords on electricity, food safety and health.

Switzerland's participation in European programmes, including research, culture and sports, is also at stake, while the EU is demanding the opening of the Swiss rail market.

Brussels meanwhile wants Switzerland to pitch in more to its Cohesion Fund, aimed at reducing economic and social disparities in the bloc.

Reaching a deal that will stick remains an uphill battle, with any agreement forced to pass muster not only with Switzerland's parliament but also the people in a likely referendum.

The hard-right Swiss People's Party (SVP), Switzerland's largest party, is staunchly opposed to closer ties with the EU, and centrist Swiss President Viola Amherd acknowledged recently that getting them and their supporters onboard would be "almost impossible".

Cassis stressed during Wednesday's meeting the importance of holding parallel dialogues within Switzerland "to ensure the best possible consensus on domestic policy", the statement said.

Cassis and Sefcovic had also agreed "to remain in regular contact in order to closely follow the final phase of the negotiations", it added.