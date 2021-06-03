UrduPoint.com
Swiss Federal, Cantonal Police To Ensure Security At Putin-Biden Summit - Official

Thu 03rd June 2021

The federal and cantonal police will be responsible for ensuring security during the summit of the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, in the Swiss city of Geneva, Emmanuel Cuenod, spokesman for the Republic and Canton of Geneva, told Sputnik on Thursday

The landmark meeting will take place on June 16. The presidents are expected to discuss strategic stability, the situation in Ukraine and Belarus, among other issues.

"The federal police office is responsible for security during such visits.

The cantonal police force is responsible for implementing security measures," Cuenod said when asked if security measures in Geneva will be beefed up during the summit over possible protests.

The official added that the security services of the delegations of the respective countries would also be actively involved in ensuring security.

Additional information on security measures to regulate traffic in the city during the meeting will be announced later when the details of the summit are finalized, Cuenod noted.

