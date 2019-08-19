Two Swiss fighter jets spent several minutes on Monday escorting a plane with the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin to a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron

Members of the Russian delegation were on the plane, as well as Kremlin pool reporters.

Putin and Macron are set to hold talks later in the day in the French president's residence � Fort de Bregancon.