Swiss Fighter Jets Briefly Escort Plane With Putin's Aides Headed For Summit With Macron

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:39 PM

Swiss Fighter Jets Briefly Escort Plane With Putin's Aides Headed for Summit With Macron

Two Swiss fighter jets spent several minutes on Monday escorting a plane with the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin to a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Two Swiss fighter jets spent several minutes on Monday escorting a plane with the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin to a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Members of the Russian delegation were on the plane, as well as Kremlin pool reporters.

Putin and Macron are set to hold talks later in the day in the French president's residence � Fort de Bregancon.

