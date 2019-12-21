UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Firm Says Suspended Work On Laying Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Over Looming US Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 05:40 AM

Swiss Firm Says Suspended Work on Laying Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Over Looming US Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Swiss company of Allseas said on Saturday that it had suspended the work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline over the looming US sanctions against the project.

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 within several hours.

The bill envisages sanctions against Nord Stream 2 among others.

"In anticipation of the enactment of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Allseas has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities. Allseas will proceed, consistent with the legislation's wind down provision and expect guidance comprising of the necessary regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications from the relevant US authority," the company said in a statement.

Related Topics

Company Trump Nord Gas 2020 From

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

6 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

6 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

6 hours ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

6 hours ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.