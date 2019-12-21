Swiss Firm Says Suspended Work on Laying Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Over Looming US Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Swiss company of Allseas said on Saturday that it had suspended the work on laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline over the looming US sanctions against the project.

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 within several hours.

The bill envisages sanctions against Nord Stream 2 among others.

"In anticipation of the enactment of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Allseas has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities. Allseas will proceed, consistent with the legislation's wind down provision and expect guidance comprising of the necessary regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications from the relevant US authority," the company said in a statement.