Swiss Firms Signed Deals to Supply Medical Equipment to Russia Amid COVID-19- Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Swiss and Russian companies signed deals on deliveries of medical equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is no humanitarian aid involved, Swiss Ambassador to Moscow Yves Rossier told Sputnik.

"There have been contracts between Swiss and Russian companies but every side pays normally and gets goods delivered. There were no requests for humanitarian deliveries from Russia to Switzerland or from Switzerland to Russia. There was no need for that," the ambassador said.

Although Rossier refrained from specifying parties to the deals, he said that some contracts envisaged export of complex medical equipment.

"We produce ventilators in Switzerland, we produce various elements for them. The pharmaceutical and medical sector in Switzerland is very strong. I cannot mention Names but I know, there have been business dealings with Russia in the past weeks. It is mostly medical equipment, not masks - everyone CA produce them - but more sophisticated medical equipment," the diplomat added.

Russia registered 11,656 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with the total now reaching 221,344. The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 94 to 2,009.