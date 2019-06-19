UrduPoint.com
Swiss Foreign Minister Hopes PACE To Find June 24 Decision On Russia's Rights Restoration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:07 PM

Swiss Foreign Minister Hopes PACE to Find June 24 Decision on Russia's Rights Restoration

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis voiced the belief on Wednesday that a final decision on restoring the Russian delegation's rights in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) would be made on June 24, the first day of the upcoming PACE session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis voiced the belief on Wednesday that a final decision on restoring the Russian delegation's rights in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) would be made on June 24, the first day of the upcoming PACE session.

"Russia should continue to play a very significant role on the European continent despite certain difficulties and even the crisis caused by the situation in Ukraine, and this affected the presence of Russia in the Council of Europe, but I am sure that next Monday, when the PACE session will begin, a final decision will be found to restore full nutrition to the participation of the Russian delegation in the PACE," Cassis said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

