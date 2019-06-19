UrduPoint.com
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis Says New Embassy Complex In Moscow To Bolster Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:54 PM

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis expressed belief on Wednesday that the country's newly opened embassy complex in Moscow would give additional impetus to bilateral ties, since it allows the mission to pool all the diplomatic services in one place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis expressed belief on Wednesday that the country's newly opened embassy complex in Moscow would give additional impetus to bilateral ties, since it allows the mission to pool all the diplomatic services in one place.

Cassis is currently on a two-day visit to Moscow. On Tuesday, he along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participated in the opening ceremony of the embassy's new building.

"We have already crossed the threshold of 300 years and even more how long our relationship lasts. And now we have a new tool that will allow us to continue to develop and strengthen these relations at least in the next two centuries.

This tool is very good, I am talking about the new embassy, because all the structures that deal with diplomatic representation, consular [services], culture and economy are connected here," Cassis said at the meeting with Lavrov.

He also thanked the Russian minister for attending the opening ceremony.

"I think that this once again demonstrates that we intend to further strengthen our relations, which are stable and strong. And for this, [the renovated embassy building] will be very useful," he added.

Cassis also voiced hope that the two ministers would discuss the whole bilateral and international agenda, as well as geopolitical issues "concerning the overall security and prosperity of our planet."

