UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Foreign Minister On Putin-Biden Geneva Summit: Glad We Can Offer Our Goof Offices

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:23 PM

Swiss Foreign Minister on Putin-Biden Geneva Summit: Glad We Can Offer Our Goof Offices

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Geneva and noted that his country was committed to dialogue and diplomacy

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Geneva and noted that his country was committed to dialogue and diplomacy.

"Delighted that we can offer our good offices to the #UnitedStates & #Russia President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. @POTUS and President Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E will meet in #Geneva on June 16. #Switzerland is committed to dialogue and diplomacy #GenevaSummit," Cassis said on Twitter.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday, and the White House confirmed this information.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter White House Vladimir Putin Geneva June

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

56 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.