Swiss Foreign Minister on Putin-Biden Geneva Summit: Glad We Can Offer Our Goof Offices

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Geneva and noted that his country was committed to dialogue and diplomacy.

"Delighted that we can offer our good offices to the #UnitedStates & #Russia President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. @POTUS and President Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E will meet in #Geneva on June 16. #Switzerland is committed to dialogue and diplomacy #GenevaSummit," Cassis said on Twitter.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday, and the White House confirmed this information.