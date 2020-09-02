UrduPoint.com
Swiss Foreign Minister To Pay 2-Day Visit To Iran On Saturday To Discuss Nuclear Deal

Swiss Foreign Minister to Pay 2-Day Visit to Iran on Saturday to Discuss Nuclear Deal

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Swiss Federal Councilor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis will travel to Iran on Saturday for a two-day working visit to discuss the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the situation in the middle East, the department said on Tuesday.

Cassis's visit to Tehran comes as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Swiss diplomatic presence in Iran.

The top diplomat is expected to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The sides will discuss bilateral relations, regional developments as well as the Swiss humanitarian trade agreement and the nuclear deal.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulates the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program and ensuring it is peaceful. The deal was then enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231, including a provision on a five-year arms embargo.

The United States unilaterally abandoned the agreement in May of 2018.

