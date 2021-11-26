Swiss Foreign Minister Unable to Continue Trip to China - Ministry

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, whose plane previously landed in Moscow, will not be able to continue his trip to China and will return to his country on Friday.

"We have considered various options. Unfortunately, at the moment it is impossible to continue the trip to China. Therefore, today Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis will return from Moscow to Switzerland," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.