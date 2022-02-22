UrduPoint.com

Swiss Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

February 22, 2022

Swiss Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

The Swiss Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Russian ambassador Sergey Garmonin over Moscow's decision to recognize the independence of two Donbas republics, the ministry's spokeswoman, Livia Leu, said

"Switzerland strongly supports the priority of international law and continues to adhere to the basic principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the Helsinki Act, the Charter of Paris and all subsequent documents adopted by the heads of state at the relevant OSCE summits. This has already been said to the Russian ambassador in Switzerland, who was summoned to the Foreign Ministry this morning," Leu told a briefing.

