Swiss Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Referenda in Donbas - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Switzerland has condemned the decision to hold referenda on joining Russia in Donbas republics and summoned the Russian ambassador in Bern over this situation, the Swiss government said on Friday.

"The referendums currently taking place in Ukrainian territories partially occupied by Russia do not conform with the law and are illegal under international law. The Federal Council condemns this latest violation of Ukrainian sovereignty by Russia and will not recognise the results of any of these sham referendums ... The FDFA also summoned the Russian ambassador (on Thursday)," the government said in a statement.

Switzerland also is not ruling out aligning itself with new EU sanctions against Russia over the Donbas referenda, the government added.