Swiss Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador After Strikes in Ukraine

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) The Russian ambassador in Bern was summoned to the Swiss Foreign Ministry following Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, Swiss Secretary of State Livia Leu said on Tuesday.

"Following Russian airstrikes on residential areas in numerous #Ukrainian cities, I summoned the Russian ambassador.

#Switzerland condemns these indiscriminate attacks and calls on #Russia to respect international humanitarian law, in particular the protection of civilians," she said on Twitter.