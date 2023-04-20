Swiss Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador After Words on Swiss Journalist- Embassy

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Swiss Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador Sergey Garmonin over the embassy's publication about a Swiss journalist, the Russian Embassy told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Federal Department for Foreign Affairs of Switzerland summoned the Russian Ambassador in Bern today in connection with the embassy's statement publication regarding a Swiss journalist of the NZZ newspaper," the embassy said.