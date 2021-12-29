UrduPoint.com

Swiss-French Photographer Sabine Weiss Dies At 97

Swiss-French photographer Sabine Weiss, who chronicled social change in her pictures for nearly eight decades, has died aged 97 in her Paris home, her family said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Swiss-French photographer Sabine Weiss, who chronicled social change in her pictures for nearly eight decades, has died aged 97 in her Paris home, her family said Wednesday.

Weiss was the last of the French humanist photography school that also included Robert Doisneau, Willy Ronis and Brassai.

