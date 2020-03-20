Swiss Government Bans Gatherings of Over Five People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Switzerland's government, the Federal Council, has introduced a ban on gatherings of over five people, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but the national quarantine is out of question yet

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Switzerland's government, the Federal Council, has introduced a ban on gatherings of over five people, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but the national quarantine is out of question yet.

"The Federal Council is toughening measures related to ensuring safe distance, which is necessary to prevent hospitals from being overcrowded with patients suffering from a severe form of the novel coronavirus. It was decided, at the meeting held on March 20, to ban gatherings of over five people," the Swiss government said in a statement on Friday.

Those violating this decision will be slapped with a fine, the amount of which has not been disclosed so far.

Alain Berset, the head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs, said at a press conference on Friday that the government was closely following measures implemented in neighboring countries but did not think it was currently necessary to declare quarantine in the country.