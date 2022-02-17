UrduPoint.com

Swiss Government Defines Strategy To Prevent Blackouts

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 11:13 PM

The Swiss Federal Council ordered the energy ministry on Thursday to develop a plan of construction for extra energy plants, and ask water power plants to create energy reserves, to prevent blackouts in the country

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Swiss Federal Council ordered the energy ministry on Thursday to develop a plan of construction for extra energy plants, and ask water power plants to create energy reserves, to prevent blackouts in the country.

"Within the first safety solution in case of energy shortages, the Federal Council decided to create a water energy reserve for the winter of 2022/2023. It involves the power plants' operators storing, in exchange for some payment, some quantity of energy, which can be used if necessary," the Federal Council said in a written statement.

The new energy strategy includes the gradual construction of two-three new natural gas power plants with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts. The construction will cost Switzerland $760-970 million, while operating costs will be $6.5 million per year.

Last May, Switzerland refused to sign the European Union's framework agreement allowing the country to join the mutual energy market. Late last year, some Swiss governmental experts forecast a two-day blackout in March 2025 if the EU's framework agreement was not signed.

