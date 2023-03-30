Swiss Government Introduces Exemptions From Russia Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Switzerland has introduced exemptions from sanctions against Russia, authorizing the provision of certain humanitarian services to Russian organizations and the transfer of funds to sanctioned entities if it is necessary for the protection of Swiss interests, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss government announced that it had joined the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia with several exemptions.

"The Federal Council has made an adjustment in relation to humanitarian exemptions. After deciding on 3 March to facilitate humanitarian activities in Syria, the Federal Council has now issued a humanitarian exemption for the provision of certain services to Russian organisations," the government said in a statement.

The council said that it would also introduce the possibility of authorizing the transfer of economic resources to sanctioned entities in Russia in cases when this was deemed necessary for the country's interests. The decision was prompted by the need to prevent shares of two Swiss companies coming into possession of sanctioned Russian banks, the statement read.

"In regard to the sanctions, the Federal Council has previously stated it is prepared to act within the framework of existing legislation to minimise any unintended economic consequences on Swiss companies," the Swiss government added.

There are also sanctions exemptions for the Rossiya Segodnya media group, as Switzerland does not plan to ban the media group from reporting, though it will be prohibited from advertising in the country, Erik Reumann, spokesman of the Swiss Federal Department of Economics, told RIA Novosti.

In late February, the European Union introduced its 10th sanctions package against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine targeting 87 Russian nationals and 34 entities, including media organizations, such as Rossiya Segodnya. The package has brought the total number of blacklisted entities to 205, while 1,473 people face travel bans and asset freezes. EU sanctions include financial and trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions.