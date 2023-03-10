UrduPoint.com

Swiss Government Maintains Ban On Re-Export Of Weapons To Countries Involved In Conflicts

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 10:00 PM

The Swiss government on Friday reaffirmed intention to continue to adhere to the practice of prohibiting the re-export of weapons to countries involved in armed conflicts amid debates on the topic in the country's parliament.

"The Federal Council has taken note of the parliamentary debate on the re-export of Swiss-manufactured war materiel by third countries. It reaffirms its position against authorising the re-export of war materiel. This position is based on the War Materiel Act but also on the values held by Switzerland, its neutrality, tradition of humanitarian aid, commitment to international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions," the government said in a statement.

Over the past year, Switzerland received requests from Germany, Denmark and Spain to re-export Swiss-made military equipment to Ukraine, according to the statement. The requests have been denied in accordance with the existing legislation.

Switzerland has also been applying the law of neutrality, which is part of customary international law, in its relations with Russia and Ukraine after Crimea became part of the Russian Federation in 2014. This principle continues to be applied in the context of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the statement said.

"Under the law of neutrality, Switzerland must observe the principle of equal treatment with respect to arms exports in accordance with Article 7 in conjunction with Article 9 of the Hague Convention (V) of 1907," the statement said.

Additionally, arms exports are also subject to Swiss export control legislation.

"Article 22a paragraph 2 letter a of the War Materiel Act provides that applications for the export of war materiel will not be authorised if the destination country is involved in internal or international armed conflict. This is the case with Ukraine and Russia," the statement said.

However, supplies of military equipment to European defense companies remain possible as long as such exports do not violate the law of neutrality.

On Wednesday, the majority of lawmakers in the lower house of the Swiss parliament did not support an initiative that provided, under certain conditions, to allow the re-export of Swiss weapons to countries involved in military conflicts. Earlier this week, the parliament's upper house also rejected similar proposal.

