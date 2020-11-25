UrduPoint.com
Swiss Government Offers 3,500 Work Permits To UK Citizens Following Conclusion Of Brexit

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 08:49 PM

The Swiss government has allocated 3,500 work permits to allow the country's employers to recruit workers from the United Kingdom in 2021, when the UK will no longer be subject to free movement rules following the completion of the Brexit process, according to a press release published on Wednesday

"Up to 3,500 workers can be recruited from the UK next year," the press release read.

In total, 2,100 work permits will be issued for resident foreign nationals and a further 1,400 short-term work permits will be made available in order to give the "necessary flexibility to the Swiss economy," the government in Bern said.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, triggering an 11-month transition period that is set to expire at the end of the year. Throughout this period, the EU's free movement rules have remained in effect, including the Swiss-EU agreement on the free movement of persons.

A new points-based immigration system, launched by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel this past February, is expected to come into force in the United Kingdom on January 1.

