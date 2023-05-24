Swiss Government Supports Decommissioning of 25 Leopard 2 Tanks - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Swiss Federal Council announced on Wednesday that it supports the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 2 tanks.

"The Federal Council supports the proposal of the security policy committee of the National Council suggesting the decommission of 25 Leopard 2 battle tanks," the statement said.

The decommissioning of tanks should be carried out only if they are resold to a German manufacturer, the ministry said, adding that if both chambers of the Swiss parliament approve the proposal, the government will instruct the Ministry of Economy to evaluate the relevant export declaration and submit it for a decision.