Swiss Government Urges People to Support Legalization of Same-Sex Marriage

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Swiss government is calling on its citizens to vote in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage during the nationwide referendum set for September of this year.

"Same-sex couples should have the same rights as opposite-sex couples. They too must be able to conclude a civil marriage. ... Regarding marriage between a man and a woman, nothing changes. The Federal Council and Parliament therefore recommend voting yes on September 26th," the Swiss government said in a Tuesday statement.

As of now, same-sex couples cannot get officially married in Switzerland - they can only enter into a so-called "registered partnership.

" A parliamentary initiative on allowing same-sex marriage in Switzerland was launched in December 2020. In the spring of 2021, enough signatures were gathered for a referendum to be held on the issue.

If Swiss nationals vote in favor of same-sex marriage this September, same-sex couples in Switzerland will be able to jointly adopt a child and couples of married women will gain access to sperm donations.