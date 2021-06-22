UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Government Urges People To Support Legalization Of Same-Sex Marriage

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 04:55 PM

Swiss Government Urges People to Support Legalization of Same-Sex Marriage

The Swiss government is calling on its citizens to vote in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage during the nationwide referendum set for September of this year

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Swiss government is calling on its citizens to vote in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage during the nationwide referendum set for September of this year.

"Same-sex couples should have the same rights as opposite-sex couples. They too must be able to conclude a civil marriage. ... Regarding marriage between a man and a woman, nothing changes. The Federal Council and Parliament therefore recommend voting yes on September 26th," the Swiss government said in a Tuesday statement.

As of now, same-sex couples cannot get officially married in Switzerland - they can only enter into a so-called "registered partnership.

" A parliamentary initiative on allowing same-sex marriage in Switzerland was launched in December 2020. In the spring of 2021, enough signatures were gathered for a referendum to be held on the issue.

If Swiss nationals vote in favor of same-sex marriage this September, same-sex couples in Switzerland will be able to jointly adopt a child and couples of married women will gain access to sperm donations.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Marriage Married Man Same Switzerland September December Women 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Moscow battered by historic June heat wave

34 seconds ago

EU Concerned Over Delta Coronavirus Variant - Von ..

35 seconds ago

Malaysia reports 4,743 new COVID-19 cases, 77 more ..

37 seconds ago

Brunei reports one new imported COVID-19 case, 256 ..

38 seconds ago

Germany's Mueller set to miss Hungary showdown aft ..

40 seconds ago

Egypt arrests Tiktok influencer evading 10-year se ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.