UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Govt Eyes Order Of US Fighter Jets, Air Defence Units

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 07:59 PM

Swiss govt eyes order of US fighter jets, air defence units

Switzerland's government on Wednesday backed the purchase of 36 F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin to replace its fleet and five Patriot air defence units from fellow US manufacturer Raytheon

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Switzerland's government on Wednesday backed the purchase of 36 F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin to replace its fleet and five Patriot air defence units from fellow US manufacturer Raytheon.

"The Federal Council is confident that these two systems are the most suitable for protecting the Swiss population from air threats in the future," the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

From Government

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs 5th meeting of Ajman Execut ..

15 minutes ago

UAE ranks 5th in ITU&#039;s 2020 Global Cybersecur ..

15 minutes ago

White gold gamble: Togo turns to private sector fo ..

28 seconds ago

England fans urged not to fly to Rome for Euro 202 ..

29 seconds ago

Step afoot to end copy culture from examination ce ..

31 seconds ago

Committee formed to probe matter of government med ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.