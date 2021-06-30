Swiss govt eyes order of US fighter jets, air defence units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Switzerland's government on Wednesday backed the purchase of 36 F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin to replace its fleet and five Patriot air defence units from fellow US manufacturer Raytheon.

"The Federal Council is confident that these two systems are the most suitable for protecting the Swiss population from air threats in the future," the government said in a statement.