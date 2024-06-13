Swiss Govt Hit By Cyberattack Ahead Of Ukraine Peace Summit
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 04:01 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Switzerland government websites were hit Thursday by the first of an expected wave of cyberattacks ahead of a weekend summit on peace in Ukraine hosted by Bern.
The National Cyber Security Centre said the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which make websites or network resources unavailable by flooding them with malicious traffic, resulted in minor outages.
"A first DDoS attack on various Federal government websites and organisations involved in the summit on peace in Ukraine began this morning," the NCSC said.
"The attacks were expected and are presumed to be in connection with the summit. They resulted in minor outages... The operation of the affected units was not significantly affected."
The NCSC said it would issue regular updates.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From World
-
Italy's premier kicks off G7 summit to discuss global issues, Ukraine, Mideast10 seconds ago
-
Juventus appoint former PSG, Italy player Thiago Motta as new head coach10 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North30 minutes ago
-
French citizen Louis Arnaud held in Iran arrives in Paris30 minutes ago
-
EU proposes additional tariff on Chinese electric car40 minutes ago
-
EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws40 minutes ago
-
EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws1 hour ago
-
Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle1 hour ago
-
Zelensky's diplomatic offensive draws leaders to Swiss peace summit1 hour ago
-
Chaos on French right as Macron snap poll reshapes politics1 hour ago
-
Lujin enchants int'l journalists, influencers in Shandong, China1 hour ago
-
Zelensky says expects 'important decisions' at G7 summit2 hours ago