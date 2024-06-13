Swiss govt hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Switzerland government websites were hit Thursday by the first of an expected wave of cyberattacks ahead of a weekend summit on peace in Ukraine hosted by Bern.

The National Cyber Security Centre said the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which make websites or network resources unavailable by flooding them with malicious traffic, resulted in minor outages.

"A first DDoS attack on various Federal government websites and organisations involved in the summit on peace in Ukraine began this morning," the NCSC said.

"The attacks were expected and are presumed to be in connection with the summit. They resulted in minor outages... The operation of the affected units was not significantly affected."

The NCSC said it would issue regular updates.