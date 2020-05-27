Switzerland will significantly relax its coronavirus-related restrictive measures starting from June 6, and will entirely lift the nationwide state of emergency on June 19, the government said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Switzerland will significantly relax its coronavirus-related restrictive measures starting from June 6, and will entirely lift the nationwide state of emergency on June 19, the government said on Wednesday.

"From 6 June, the measures put in place to fight the new coronavirus will be extensively eased. That is the decision taken by the Federal Council at its meeting on 27 May in view of the positive developments in the epidemiological situation," the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement.

Early next month, mass gatherings of up to 300 participants will be allowed, including family events, fairs, concerts, political and public demonstrations, according to the government.

All leisure and recreational activities, as well as tourist attractions, swimming pools, cinemas, theaters, casinos, parks, zoos and campsites among many other activities, will also resume working on June 6. Nightclubs, however, will have a limited number of guests, with no more than 300 people per night.

"As of 6 June, the limit on group sizes at restaurants to four people will be lifted, and activities such as playing pool or live music performances will once again be allowed. However, establishments should be able to ensure contact tracing; for groups of more than four people they are required to take the contact details of one guest per table," the statement read.

The Swiss authorities added that the rules of hygiene and social distancing remain in place and must be strictly observed.

At the same time, the Federal Council encourages citizens to continue working from home in order to avoid commuting in crowded public transport.

The government also decided to lift the nationwide state of emergency on June 19, which was initially introduced on March 16.

Switzerland began to lift its COVID-19 restrictions on April 27. The total number of infections in the country now amounts to 30,776, and 1,649 patients have died from the disease, according to the Swiss Federal Office for Public Health.