Swiss Gut-Behrami crowned overall World Cup ski champion

Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Lara Gut-Behrami was crowned women's overall World Cup ski champion at Saalbach on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Swiss skier claimed her second overall title despite only finishing 10th in the season-closing giant slalom.

With that result she takes an unassailable lead into the final two races of the World Cup season, as well as claiming her first giant slalom title.

Gut-Behrami is also targeting the super-G and downhill titles and if successful she will join Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn and Tina Maze as the only women in history to secure four titles in a single season.

Sunday's race at the World Cup finals went to Federica Brignone, who goes into the last two events 208 points behind in the overall standings, with only 200 on offer.

Brignone finished 21 points behind her Swiss rival in the battle for the giant slalom crystal globe.

Gut-Behrami was securing the overall honours eight years after her first large crystal globe.

Looking ahead to next weekend's speed events, Gut-Behrami has a 69-point lead in the super-G standings and a 68-point advantage in the downhill over Conny Huetter and Stephanie Venier respectively.

