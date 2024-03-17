Open Menu

Swiss Gut-Behrami Crowned Overall World Cup Ski Champion

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Swiss Gut-Behrami crowned overall World Cup ski champion

Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Lara Gut-Behrami was crowned women's overall World Cup ski champion at Saalbach on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Swiss skier claimed her second overall title despite only finishing 10th in the season-closing giant slalom.

With that result she takes an unassailable lead into the final two races of the World Cup season, as well as claiming her first giant slalom title.

Gut-Behrami is also targeting the super-G and downhill titles and if successful she will join Mikaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn and Tina Maze as the only women in history to secure four titles in a single season.

Sunday's race at the World Cup finals went to Federica Brignone, who goes into the last two events 208 points behind in the overall standings, with only 200 on offer.

Brignone finished 21 points behind her Swiss rival in the battle for the giant slalom crystal globe.

Gut-Behrami was securing the overall honours eight years after her first large crystal globe.

Looking ahead to next weekend's speed events, Gut-Behrami has a 69-point lead in the super-G standings and a 68-point advantage in the downhill over Conny Huetter and Stephanie Venier respectively.

vg/ole/nr/ea

Related Topics

World Lead Women Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

18 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

19 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

21 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

21 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

21 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

21 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

21 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

21 hours ago

More Stories From World