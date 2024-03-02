Open Menu

Swiss Gut-Behrami Wins First Super G In Kvitfjell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Kvitfjell, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami on Saturday won the first women's Super G race of the weekend in Kvitfjell to extend her lead in the overall World Cup standings on injured US star Mikaela Shiffrin.

Gut-Behrami, 32, finished ahead of two Austrians with Cornelia Huetter at 0.12sec and Mirjam Puchner 0.13 off the pace.

With Shiffrin still recovering from a knee injury, Gut-Behrami now leads her rival by 305 points in the overall standings.

The American should return to competition next weekend in the Swedish resort of Are, where a giant and a slalom are planned.

Gut-Behrami claimed her eighth success this season, the best record of her career, and a 45th victory in the World Cup.

She has the second-best record of active skiers behind Shiffrin, men and women combined.

On Saturday, a downhill race had initially been scheduled but due to the weather, training sessions planned for Thursday and Friday could not take place and the event was transformed into a Super G.

A second super G is scheduled for Sunday in the Norwegian resort.

