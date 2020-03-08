Swiss Health Authorities Confirm Second Fatality From Coronavius Disease

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Switzerland has confirmed the second death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Sunday.

Switzerland recorded its second death attributed to the coronavirus; a 76-year-old man from the canton of Basel-Landschaft.

The FOPH is in contact with the authorities of the Canton of Basel-Land," the office said in a statement.

So far, the country has registered 281 confirmed cases of the disease, while 51 others are yet to be confirmed after repeated tests.