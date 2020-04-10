Swiss Health Authorities Register Over 700 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths in 24 Hours

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland increased by 734 people over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 24,308, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Friday.

According to the health authorities, the death toll has reached 805 with 49 fatalities being recorded over the last 24 hours.

In mid-March, the Swiss government toughened measures to contain the pandemic and banned gatherings of over five people. Those violating this decision will be slapped with a fine. In addition, all places of public gathering, including educational institutions and entertainment facilities, have been shut. However, the authorities did not introduce a nationwide quarantine.

Earlier this week, the authorities decided to extend coronavirus-related restrictions in the country until April 26.