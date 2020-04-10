UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Health Authorities Register Over 700 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Swiss Health Authorities Register Over 700 New COVID-19 Cases, 49 Deaths in 24 Hours

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland increased by 734 people over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 24,308, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Friday.

According to the health authorities, the death toll has reached 805 with 49 fatalities being recorded over the last 24 hours.

In mid-March, the Swiss government toughened measures to contain the pandemic and banned gatherings of over five people. Those violating this decision will be slapped with a fine. In addition, all places of public gathering, including educational institutions and entertainment facilities, have been shut. However, the authorities did not introduce a nationwide quarantine.

Earlier this week, the authorities decided to extend coronavirus-related restrictions in the country until April 26.

Related Topics

Fine Switzerland April All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19: How we’re helping Pakistan

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus can leave many countries bankrupt Mian ..

17 minutes ago

Shehzad Arbab is likely to be made Special Assista ..

1 hour ago

PM visits Hyderabad Medical Complex in Peshawar

2 hours ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

3 hours ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.