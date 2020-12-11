Swiss Health Chief Urges EU Tourists Against Coming for Ski Trips

Switzerland's health minister urged Europeans on Friday not to go to the Alpine nation for ski trips this winter as the country struggles to contain the epidemic

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Switzerland's health minister urged Europeans on Friday not to go to the Alpine nation for ski trips this winter as the country struggles to contain the epidemic.

"We want to call on our European friends, our neighbors, not to come for skiing this season. We have reserved this option for our own population," Alain Berset said at a press conference.

The Swiss government ordered restaurants, bars, shops and markets to close at 7 p.m. starting Sunday across most of the country. sports lovers will be able to practice in groups of up to five. Limits will stay in place until January 22.

Berset warned that the government was ready to tighten restrictions if the existing guidelines were ignored. He said Switzerland did not yet have enough vaccine doses to immunize the population.