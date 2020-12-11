UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Health Chief Urges EU Tourists Against Coming For Ski Trips

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:36 PM

Swiss Health Chief Urges EU Tourists Against Coming for Ski Trips

Switzerland's health minister urged Europeans on Friday not to go to the Alpine nation for ski trips this winter as the country struggles to contain the epidemic

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Switzerland's health minister urged Europeans on Friday not to go to the Alpine nation for ski trips this winter as the country struggles to contain the epidemic.

"We want to call on our European friends, our neighbors, not to come for skiing this season. We have reserved this option for our own population," Alain Berset said at a press conference.

The Swiss government ordered restaurants, bars, shops and markets to close at 7 p.m. starting Sunday across most of the country. sports lovers will be able to practice in groups of up to five. Limits will stay in place until January 22.

Berset warned that the government was ready to tighten restrictions if the existing guidelines were ignored. He said Switzerland did not yet have enough vaccine doses to immunize the population.

Related Topics

Sports Alpine Switzerland January Sunday Market Government Love P

Recent Stories

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

10 seconds ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

12 seconds ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

14 seconds ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

16 seconds ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

24 minutes ago

Brazil police charge six in black man's killing th ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.